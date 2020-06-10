Dorothy Hodges Cardwell, 97, of Ridgeway, Virginia, passed away on Monday, June 8, 2020, at her home. She was born October 16, 1922, in Henry County to the late G. Dewey and Virginia Thommason Hodges. She was a member of Fontaine Baptist Church where she was a Sunday School Teacher, VBS Teacher, and a member of the WMU. She was also a member of The Ridgeway Extension Homemakers Club. She enjoyed the beach, canning food, and gardening. She graduated from Ridgeway High School and went on to complete a business program at Perry Business School. She formerly worked at J. C. Penny's before becoming a full time homemaker. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond T. Cardwell; sisters, Virginia "Phoebe" Leach (Bill), and Ruby Helen Hodges; brothers, Kenneth Hodges (Imogene), and Jack M. Hodges; and sister-in-law, Nancy Jones Hodges. Ms. Cardwell is survived by her daughter, Ruth Ann Kelley; son, Phillip Cardwell (Catherine); sister, Nancy Stowe (Marshall); brothers, James Earl Hodges (Dot), Howard Hodges (Betty), Glenn Hodges (Theresa); sister-in-law, Betty Jean Hodges; grandchildren, Matthew Scott Clifton, Holly Dillon, Tiffany Harbour, Dixie Greene, Jonathan Kelley, Benjamin Kelley, Derek McGee, and Corey McGee; and twelve great-grandchildren. The funeral will be held on Thursday, June 11, 2020, at 1 p.m., at Wright Funeral Service Chapel, with Minister Merle Brown officiating. Visitation will be at 12 p.m. Burial will follow at Roselawn Burial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Fontaine Baptist Church, 170 Fisher Farm Road, Martinsville, Virginia 24112 or Ridgeway Rescue Squad, P. O. Box 611, Ridgeway, Virginia 24148. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.wrightfuneralservices.net.
