CARR
Imogene Meadows
May 29, 1939
October 4, 2019
Mrs. Imogene (Jeanie) Meadows Carr, 80, of Bassett, Virginia, passed away on Friday, October 4, 2019. She was born on May 29, 1939 in Hinton, West Virginia. She was a daughter of the late Emery and Mable Wills Meadows. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by a sister, Anna Mae Grimmett; and two brothers, Billy and Bobby Meadows. She was employed by Stanley Furniture for 23 years. She was a member of the Patrick Henry Volunteer Fire Department and a member of the Fairway Baptist Church where she worked with the Youth Group.
Jeanie is survived by her husband of 60 years, Kerney M. Carr; four daughters, Janet Hancock (Eddie), Carolyn Reeves, Teresa Mitchell (Rodger), Angela Sutton (Jimmy); four sisters, Mildred Smith (William), Burdie Bryson (Tad), Krickette Hancock (Frankie), Daisy Cassell (Roger); two brothers, Buford Meadows (Tish), Michael Meadows (Peggy); nine grandchildren; fourteen great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral Services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at Collins Funeral Home with the Reverend Kirk Montgomery officiating. Interment will be in the County Line Church of God of Prophecy Cemetery, 2900 County Line Road, Patrick Springs Virginia. The family will receive friends on Monday, October 7, 2019 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
