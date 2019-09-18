CARTER
Christopher Aundra
January 19, 1960
September 14, 2019
Bishop Christopher Aundra Carter, 59, of Cascade, Va., departed this life on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at Duke University Medical Center, Durham, NC. He was born and raised in Martinsville, VA, on January 19, 1960, the son of the late Howard J. Carter Sr. and Elizabeth M. Carter.
Bishop Carter received his high school education from Laurel Park High School and later received a Bachelor of Science degree from Shaw University. He later received his master's degree in Educational Leadership and Supervision from Longwood University. For many years he served as a police officer for the City of Martinsville. Bishop Carter served as Principal at Dan River High School located in Ringgold, VA. He was blessed to become the first African American to serve as Principal at John Motley Morehead High School located in Eden, NC and George Washington High School located in Danville, VA. He retired as Principal of George Washington High School located in Danville, VA.
God called Bishop Carter to the ministry approximately 19 years ago. Under the direction of the Holy Spirit, Bishop Carter became founder/pastor of United in Christ Ministries located in Eden, NC. He was also a member of the Omega Psi Phi fraternity.
Bishop Carter leaves to cherish his memory, his wife of 35 years, Frances Hairston Carter of the home; two sons, Devan O. Carter of Greenville, Tenn. and Darius O. Carter of Central, S.C.; two brothers, Howard J. Carter Jr. of Converse, Texas and Fredrick Carter (Pamela) of Martinsville, Va.; four sisters, Elizabeth D. Hale of Columbus, Ohio, Donna Franklin of Camillus, N.Y., Debra Martin and Ronda Teague (Larry) both of Martinsville, Va.; and a host of nieces; nephews; other relatives; and friends.
Viewing for Bishop Carter will be Thursday, September 19, 2019 between the hours of 4 until 8 p.m. at United in Christ Ministries, 211 N. Oakland Ave., Eden, NC. Other times, the family will receive friends at 3725 Cascade Rd, Cascade, Va. Funeral services will be held on Friday, September 20, 2019 at 2 p.m. at the Galilean House of Worship, 5078 A.L. Philpott Hwy, Martinsville, VA with Bishop Jamie Millner officiating. Burial will follow at Danville Memorial Gardens, Martinsville, VA.
Hairston Funeral Home, Martinsville, VA is serving the Carter family.