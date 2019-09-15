CARTER
Clarence Wavely
May 12, 1933
September 11, 2019
Clarence Wavely Carter, 86, of Bassett, Va., passed away on Wednesday, September 11, 2019. He was born on May 12, 1933 to the late Hubert Carter and Nannie Ellen Cassell Carter Simms. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Gary Wayne Carter; and brothers, Lilburn Curtis Carter and Hersel Brown Carter.
Mr. Carter served 30 years as a Chief Master Sergeant in the United States Air Force and was a Bronze Star Recipient, Vietnamese Honor Medal, Meritorious Service Medal with Oak Leaf Cluster, Vietnamese Cross of Gallantry, and Military Fourragere. He was a member of Vision Assembly of God.
He is survived by his wife of seventy years, Doris Gene Dooley Carter of Bassett, Va.; two sons, Clarence Allen Carter and Robert Steven Carter both of Henry County, Va.; sisters, Shirley Mae Harris of Collinsville, Va. and Frances Nunn of Bassett, Va.; grandchildren, Christopher Allen Carter, Aaron Wayne Carter, and Alycia Jean Carter; and stepgrandchildren, Katie Robinson and Michael Chandler.
Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, September 16, 2019 at Norris Funeral Services. A funeral service will be held at Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville Chapel on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at 11 a.m. with Pastors Marla Moore and Janet McGhee officiating. Burial will follow the service at Roselawn Burial Park.
Memorials may be to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105-3678 or to the Wounded Warriors Project, P.O. Box 758516 Topeka, KS 66675.
Norris Funeral Services, Inc. and Crematory, Martinsville Chapel is serving the Carter family. Online condolences may be made at www.norrisfuneral.com.