Melissa H. Carter, 65, of Martinsville, Va., passed away on Tuesday, March 3, 2020.
She was born on June 9, 1954, to the late Curtis C.L. Hodge and Lois Jeanette Nance. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Alice Faye "Bille" Cullen, and her brother-in-law, James C. Stone Jr.
She was a very active member of McCabe Memorial Baptist Church, and was a faithful servant to her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. Melissa was the first employee of King's Grant Retirement Community where she was an H.R. Director for twenty eight years. She was an avid photographer, loving mother, wife, and NanaMel.
Mrs. Carter is survived by her husband, Mike Carter of the home; sons, Michael Carter II (Ashley) of Martinsville, Va., and Chad Harrison of Charlotte, N.C.; daughter, Melissa Messer of Julian, N.C.; goddaughter, Olivia Dyroff (Nick) of Orlando, Fla.; brother, Curtis Hodges of Greensboro, N.C.; sisters, Carol Sandford (John) of Richmond, Va., Patricia Hankins (Barry) of Axton, Va., and Vickie Sue Stone of Martinsville, Va.; and brother-in-law, Rick Carter (Brenda) of Martinsville, Va. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Talan and Langston Harrison, Evan and Avery Carter, and Autumn Sharpe; her god-granddaughter, Vivian Dyroff; nephews, Adam Carter and fiancée, Cheryl, and Brad Carter (Julian); great-niece, Maryn Carter; her longtime friends, Doris Biga, Becky Farrar, and Valery Kyle, as well as a host of nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held from 1 until 3 p.m. on Friday, March 6, 2020, at McCabe Memorial Baptist Church and other times at the home. A funeral will be held 3 p.m. at the church Friday, with Dr. G.H. Vaughan, the Rev. Mike Hearp, and a longtime friend, Becky Farrar officiating. Burial will follow the service at Roselawn Burial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to McCabe Memorial Baptist Church, 107 Clearview Dr., Martinsville, VA 24112.
Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville, Va., is serving the Carter family. Online condolences may be made at www.norrisfuneral.com.
To send flowers to the family of Melissa Carter, please visit Tribute Store.