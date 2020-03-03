Kennith Gordon Carter Sr., 74, of Collinsville, died on Saturday, February 29, 2020.
He was born on August 21, 1945, in Franklin County, to Millard G. Carter and Ethel Sloan Carter. Kennith attended Franklin County High School. He married his high school sweetheart of 57 years, Erma Webb Carter. He was a beloved husband, dad, grandpa, son, brother, friend and affectionately called "Pops" by so many. He was founder of Ezee-In Mart Inc. Self-employed for most of his life with business ventures in restaurants, gas stations, convenience stores, rental property, flooring and carpet retailer. Past President of Fieldale- Collinsville Rescue Squad. He was an avid Nascar fan - there wasn't a Sunday that it wasn't playing on the tv or the radio. He loved Richard Petty, Davie Allison and David Pearson. When it wasn't racing season, you could find him watching football, especially the Dallas Cowboys. Most can remember his love of a good Jesse Jones hotdog.
He is survived by his spouse, Erma Webb Carter; daughters, Daphne C. Arseneault (David) of Collinsville, and Sherry C. Crawford (Tim) of Jacksonville, Fla.; son, Kennith G. Carter Jr. of Collinsville; seven grandchildren, Michelle Arseneault, Brandon Crawford (Ashton), Brittany Shay (Chris), Dustin Arseneault, Dylan Crawford, Marshall Carter and Lauren Carter; and three great-grandchildren, John King Jr., River Crawford and Lillian Shay. He was preceded in death by his beloved son, Bryant Carter; parents, Millard and Ethel Carter; and sister, Dorothy Carter.
Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at Flora Funeral Chapel with Mr. David Deisher officiating. Interment will follow in Sloan Family Cemetery. Family will receive friends before the service at 12:30 p.m. and other times at the home, 40 Ferndale Court, Collinsville, Va.
Arrangements by Flora Funeral Service and Cremation Center, Rocky Mount.
