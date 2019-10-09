Thomas Glenn Carter, 93, of Martinsville, passed away on Monday, September 7, 2019.
He was born on December 14, 1925, in Stoneville, N.C., to William Meanus Carter and Minnie Glenn Carter. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Nancie Pratt Carter; son, John Thomas Carter; and his brother, Henry Carter.
He is survived by his daughter, Glenda Lee Carter Massey and her husband, Kevin; son, Robert P. Carter and wife, Donna; daughter-in-law, Cathy Carter; sister-in-law, Frances Sue Pratt Walker; seven grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
Mr. Carter attended Peabody Musical School where he studied Piano. He also attended National Business College where he studied accounting. He retired from Dupont for 34 ½ years where he worked as an accountant. His number one love was accounting but he also loved music. He was tenor in numerous local choirs and musicals. He served in the United States Army and was a member of Broad Street Christian Church
The funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Friday, October 11, 2019, at McKee-Stone Funeral Home with the Reverend Keith Spandenberg officiating. Interment will be held in Roselawn Burial Park. The family will receive friends from 12:30 until 1 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Broad Street Christian Church, 106 Broad Street, Martinsville, VA 24112, or to the King's Grant Fellowship Fund, 350 King's Way Road, Martinsville, VA 24112.
Arrangements are by McKee-Stone Funeral Home-Martinsville, Va.
To express condolences online, please visit www.collinsmckeestonemartinsville.com.