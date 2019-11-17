Tootsie Ann Smith Cassell, 84, of Collinsville, died on Thursday, November 14, 2019, at her home. She was born in Bassett, on October 3, 1935, to the late Fred Smith and the late Lois Ross Smith. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Austin Elmer Cassell; daughter, Robin Edwards; and two sisters, Betsy Howell and Temple Smith.
She retired in 2000 from the Henry County School Board having worked 47 years.
She is survived by two daughters and son-in-law, Carolyn Lynn Cassell and Cheryl and Carlye Gandy; two grandchildren, Jeremy Carter and Robert Campbell; four great-grandchildren, Rebecca Lynn Campbell, Grace Campbell, Nevaeh Carter, and Jaycee Carter; and one sister and brother-in-law, Nancy and Roger Whitlow.
The family will receive friends Tuesday, November 19, 2019, from 12 until 1 p.m. at the Bassett Funeral Service Chapel, where the funeral service will follow at 1 p.m. with the Rev. Dale Wilson officiating. Burial will follow at the Roselawn Burial Park.
The family would like to thank the Mountain Valley Hospice of Martinsville, for the professional, loving and wonderful care given to Tootsie.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Mountain Valley Hospice of Martinsville, 730 E. Church St., #13, Martinsville, VA 24112.
Online condolences may be made by visiting www.bassettfuneralservice.com. Bassett Funeral Service in Bassett is serving the Cassell family.