CAUDILL
Larry Wayne
July 10, 1943
May 23, 2019
Larry Wayne Caudill went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, May 23, 2019 at Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home of Winston Salem, N.C. He was born July 10, 1943 to Ruth and John Caudill of Inman Holler, Va. Larry was preceded in death by his parents, and his son, Air Force retired CMsgt Ronald Budd Caudill. He worked for the city of Martinsville water treatment plant for 20 plus years until his retirement. He was a loving husband, father, brother, papaw, uncle and friend.
He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Mary Osborne Caudill of Appalachia, Va.; son, Robert (Bobby) Caudill of Corbin, Ky.; daughter, Dana Carter Caudill of Bassett, Va.; and four grandsons, Derick Wayne Vandergriff, Darin Robert Vandergriff, Austin Travis Caudill and Tyler Chanse Caudill.
The family will receive friends at the visitation from 4:30 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at Bassett Funeral Service Chapel. A Funeral service will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at Clearview Baptist Church. Burial will follow the funeral at Henry Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers a donation may be made to the Kate B. Reynolds Hospice House, 101 Hospice Lane, Winston-Salem, NC 27103.
