Chappell, Mildred

Mildred Mosely Chappell of Greensboro, went home to her Heavenly Father on Saturday, November 23, 2019.
She was born in Stuart, Virginia, on July 27, 1923, to Louis and Tecora Clifton Mosley. She was preceded in death by her husband, Guy Chappell; son, Larry Chappell; sister, Irene Mosley Watkins; and brothers, Lyle Mosley and Dick Mosley.
She is survived by, her daughter, Jo Ann Chappell James (Robbie) of Summerfield, N.C.; son, David Chappell (Kathryn) of Sarasota, Fla.; and her grandchildren, Guy Chappell of Spencer, Va., William Chappell of Collinsville, Va., Andrew Chappell of Palm Beach, Fla., and Grant Chappell of Sarasota, Fla. She is also survived by her sister, Lillian Mosley Aikins (Doug) of Danville, Va., and several nieces and nephews.
Our mother was a strong woman who lived a Godly life and was out spoken when needed to be. She was a longstanding member of Rich Acres Christian Church in Martinsville, Va. She was also employed by American of Martinsville, and Pannell Knitting.
In 1994, she moved to Greensboro to live with her son and his family. While in Greensboro she volunteered for Senior Resources of Guilford County (Burnett's Chapel) where she logged 7,000 hours. She will be missed by many who knew her.
Funeral services will be held at McKee-Stone chapel, 109 Broad Street, Martinsville Va., at 1 p.m. Tuesday, November 26, 2019.. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at McKee-Stone. A private interment will follow the service at Roselawn Burial Park.