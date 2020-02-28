William Elgin "Rookie" Clark Jr., 71, of Fayetteville, Ga., departed this life on Monday, February 24, 2020, at Piedmont Hospital in Fayetteville, Ga.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, February 29, 2020, at 12:30 p.m. at First Baptist Church of East Martinsville with Dr. Charles Whitfield, eulogist. The family will receive friends 30 minutes prior to the service at the church and all other times at the home of Dr. James Wilson, 1109 Country Club Dr., Martinsville, Va. The burial will follow in Carver Memorial Gardens, Martinsville,Va.
Arrangements entrusted to Hairston Funeral Home, Martinsville, Va.
To plant a tree in memory of William Clark, Jr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.