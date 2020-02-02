Mrs. Nancy Penn Clark, daughter of the late George Walter Penn and the late Carolyn Harris Penn was born on March 19, 1940 and departed her life on Friday, January 31, 2020 at Carilion Memorial Hospital in Roanoke, Virginia surrounded by her children and loved ones. She was married to the late Rev. MacArthur Clark.
She was a devoted wife, a loving mother/ grandmother, and a friend to all that knew her. For most of her life, she was a faithful member of Fayette Street Christine Church and later moved her membership to Pilgrim Baptist Church where she served on the Usher Board Committee.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a son, Broderick Derwin Carter; one sister, Inez Penn Mitchell; two brothers, George Walter Penn Jr and Richard Kermit Penn.
She leaves to cherish her memories, two loving daughters, Regina Carter Cobbs, Martinsville, Virginia, Bernita Carter Jamison (Cornelius) Blythewood, S.C.; three loving sons, Kenneth E. Carter (Sherry) and James A. Clark (Syreeta) of Martinsville, Virginia, John E. Carter of Greensboro, N.C.; two devoted sisters, Virginia P. Burnett (Earl) and Wanda P. Breeden of Richmond, Virginia; eleven grandchildren; fourteen great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.
The Funeral Service will be held Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at 12 p.m. at Pilgrim Missionary Baptist Church at 601 Third Street, Martinsville, Va. with Dr. Eric Hairston Eulogist. The visitation will be from 11:30 a.m. until noon at the church and the family will receive friends other times at 22 Jackson Street, Martinsville, Va. Burial will follow in Carver Memorial Gardens.
