Paul Matthew Clark, 87, of Henry, passed away on Sunday, December 22, 2019 at Friendship Health Care Center in Roanoke.
He was born on November 9, 1932, to the late Flem Lee Clark and the late Melissa Jane Parker Clark. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife of 66 years, Rachel Mabe Clark.
Elder Paul was the former pastor of Matrimony Primitive Baptist Church in Stoneville, N.C. and he served several other churches in the region. He worked for Bassett Walker for over 40 years and was a constant source of love and strength for his entire family
He is survived by two daughters, Brenda Cassady (Gerald) of Martinsville, and Sherry Clark Falls of Roanoke; grandchildren, Morgan Cassady, Jenna Falls and Brooke Falls Light (Ethan); and sisters, Rachel Manuel, Goldie Bryant and Mary Merceis.
The family will receive friends Thursday, December 26, 2019, from 6 until 8 p.m. in the Bassett Funeral Service Chapel. A funeral service will be held Friday, December 27, 2019, at 11 a.m. with Elder Laray Smith and Elder Jesse Hutchins officiating. Burial will follow in the Clark Family Cemetery in Henry.
The Clark family wishes to extend a heartfelt thank you to Carilion Hospice and Friendship South.
Online condolences may be made by visiting www.bassettfuneralservice.com. Bassett Funeral Service is serving the Clark family.
