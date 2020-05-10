Clarke, Ruth

Ruth Jarrett Clarke, 97, of Martinsville, Virginia, passed away on May 6, 2020, in Tucker, Georgia.
She was born on March 23, 1923, in McDowell County, West Virginia, to the late Everett L. Jarrett and Jennie Dillon Jarrett.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Champ Young Clarke; as well as her sisters and brothers, Broughton Jarrett, Gertrude Burgess, Shirley Boardwine, Ruby Rodgers, Ray Jarrett, Jay Jarrett and Ted Jarrett; her niece, Donna J. Petty and her nephews, Mike Rodgers and Tommy Boardwine.
Mrs. Clarke moved to Martinsville, Virginia, with her sister, Ruby after high school. She was a member of Calvary Christian Church in Martinsville.
Surviving are daughters and sons-in-law, Judith Clarke Nalevanko and Jim Nalevanko of Vallejo, Calif., and Betty Clarke Young and David Young of Decatur, Ga.; and grandsons, Mike Young of Decatur, Ga., and Tyler Young of Decatur, Ga. Also surviving are her nieces, Kim Clarke Diachenko, Carolyn Rodgers Zachwieja, Sandra Rodgers Kelly, Kim Rodgers, Linda Boardwine Robertson; and her nephews, Fred Burgess, Jimmy Jarrett, Ronnie Jarrett, Ted (Buddy) Jarrett Jr., Bill Phillips, Bob Phillips, Bill Clarke, John Clarke, Joe Clarke and Joe Wade.
The family will have a memorial service in Martinsville later in the year.
Services will be private. Entombment will be in the Roselawn Mausoleum.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Grace Network, 433 Commonwealth Boulevard East, No. 2, Martinsville, VA 24112.
