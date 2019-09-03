CLAYBROOKS
Mozella Odessa
August 30, 2019
Mrs. Mozella Odessa Claybrooks, 81, of Martinsville, Va., passed away Friday, August 30, 2019, at her residence.
The funeral service will be Wednesday, September 4, 2019, at 1 p.m. at Mayo Missionary Baptist Church, with the Reverend D. JeSie officiating. Burial will follow at Carver Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends one hour prior to service.
Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.wrightfuneralservices.net.