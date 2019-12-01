Clifton, Iris Wingield

CLIFTON
She was born in the Snow Creek section of Franklin County on November 7, 1926, to the late Luther Alfred and Maggie Cahill Wingfield. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Claude Reid Clifton; brothers, Melton Wingfield and Reeves Winfield; sisters, Marie McGhee, Madie Corns, Ina DeHart and Ivey Campbell.
She was an active member of Horsepasture Christian Church and Class #7 until her declining health. She loved her family and will be remembered for her quick wit, sense of humor and her mandatory Friday trips to the beauty shop.
She is survived by daughters, Lydia Clifton of Ridgeway and Leisa Walker and son-in-law, Alex of Lynchburg. She is also survived by her grandson, Austin Reid Walker of Richmond, who was the apple of her eye, as well as a number of nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, December 2, 2019, at Horsepasture Christian Church with the Reverend David Cuthbertson officiating.
The family wishes to thank the staff of Tender Years Adult Home and Mountain Valley Hospice for their care and kindness. In addition, the family wishes to thank Terry Parker for her friendship and love.
Memorials may be made to Mountain Valley Hospice and Palliative Care, 730 East Church Street, Suite #13, Martinsville, Virginia 24112.
