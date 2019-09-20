COFER
Reba V. Hairston
September 16, 2019
Mrs. Reba V. Hairston Cofer, 57, of Fayetteville, Ga., passed away on Monday, September 16, 2019 at Emory University Hospice, Atlanta, GA.
Reba is survived by her two sons, Michael I. Cofer and Phillip M. Cofer; goddaughter, Carly Hammonds; her mother, Reba Hairston; mother-in-law, Darling Alline Cofer; and a host of other loving relatives and dear friends.
A viewing and family visitation will be held Sunday, September 22, 2019 from 6 until 8 p.m. at Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church, 2700 Soapstone Rd., Ridgeway, Va. 24148. Interment will be held Monday, September 23,2019 at 10 a.m. in The Dandridge Family Cemetery.