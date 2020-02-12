Melvin L. Cokerham, 80, of Axton, passed away Friday, February 7, 2020, at Baptist Hospital in Winston Salem, N.C. He was born in Chicago, July 31, 1939, to the late Paul and Margaret Gardner Cokerham.
He is survived by his wife, Kay P. Cokerham; a stepson, Kelly R. Hailey (Karen); step-daughter, Leslie H. Seaman (Jim); sister, Paula Wilson; brother, Gary Cokerham (Marilyn); grandchildren, Grant Seaman, Emma and Logan Hailey; niece, Deloma Lusk, nephew, Farrell Bloss.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, February 15, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Chatham Heights Baptist Church with Dr. Michael Hatfield officiating.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Old Chatham Rd., Martinsville, VA 24112.
Arrangements are by McKee-Stone Funeral Home in Martinsville.
To express condolences online, please visit www.collinsmckeestonemartinsville.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Melvin Cokerham as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.