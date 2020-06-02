February 15, 1938 - May 31, 2020 Hazel Hylton Coleman, 82, of Stanleytown, Va., passed away on Sunday, May 31, 2020, at Stanleytown Health and Rehab. She was born on February 15, 1938 in Henry County, Va., to the late Lillian Trent Hylton and Mallie Vance Hylton. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John "Ray" Coleman Jr.; siblings, Mallie Ferguson, Pat Nicely, and Denton Hylton; and son-in-law, Wallace "Butch" Jones Jr. Mrs. Coleman was a member of Mayo Christian Church and worked at DuPont in the spinning department. She is survived by her daughters, Kathy Jones of Martinsville, Va. and Karen Walker (Roy) of Spencer, Va.; sisters, Betty Farrar (Paul) of Spencer, Va. and Jean Stone of Stanleytown, Va. Also surviving are grandchildren, Kayla Jones, Connor Jones (Amber), and Lindsey Finney (Thomas); three great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. The visitation will be held from 6 until 8 p.m. on Wednesday, June 3, 2020, at Stone Memorial Christian Church. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, June 4, 2020, at Stone Memorial Christian Church with Pastor Kenneth McFarling and Pastor Curt Ashley officiating. Burial will follow at Mayo Christian Church Cemetery. Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville, Va. is serving the Coleman family. Online condolences may be made at www.norrisfuneral.com.
Service information
Jun 4
Funeral
Thursday, June 4, 2020
2:00PM
2:00PM
Stone Memorial Christian Church
3030 Virginia Avenue
Collinsville, VA 24078
3030 Virginia Avenue
Collinsville, VA 24078
Guaranteed delivery before the Funeral begins.
Jun 3
Visitation
Wednesday, June 3, 2020
6:00PM-8:00PM
6:00PM-8:00PM
Stone Memorial Christian Church
3030 Virginia Avenue
Collinsville, VA 24078
3030 Virginia Avenue
Collinsville, VA 24078
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
