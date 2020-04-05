Jack Graham Collier, 87, of Bassett, died on Friday, April 3, 2020, at the Sovah Health-Martinsville. He was born in Lee County, Virginia on March 19, 1933, to the late Kelly Collier and the late Zelma Farmer Collier. He was also preceded in death by brothers, Harold Collier, Howard Collier, Harry Collier, Clyde Collier, Robert Collier and a sister, Billie Collier.
Jack has worked at Bassett Furniture, Fieldcrest Mills and as a correction officer at Patrick Henry Correctional Unit 28 and the Staunton Correctional Facility. He was a U. S. Army veteran.
He is survived by his wife, Jane Yeary Collier; several nieces, nephews, cousins; and friends including special friends, Robert and Lorrine Pigg, Zelma George, Bo Morrison, Shirley Amos, Jenell Williams, and Kermit Allen.
