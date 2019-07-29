COLLINS
James Wiley
November 1, 1936
July 26, 2019
Mr. James (Jim) Wiley Collins, 82, of Martinsville, Virginia, (formerly of Midlothian, Virginia), passed away on Friday, July 26, 2019, at his home. He was born in Mount Airy, North Carolina on November 1, 1936 to the late Harvey Collins and Mamie Epperson Collins. Jim loved to travel, fly fish, and dance.
Mr. Collins is survived by his wife of 58 years, Doris Mills Collins; two daughters, Kelli Collins of Midlothian, Va., and Heidi Sura and husband, Michael of Lisle, N.Y.; a sister-in-law, Janice Stanley and husband, Jim of Claudville, Va.; and a brother-in-law, Ronald Mills and wife, Kathy of Kernersville, N.C.
A celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, August 3, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Moody Funeral Home Chapel in Stuart, Virginia with Pastor John Wiederholt and Chaplain Paul Johnson officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to King's Grant Fellowship Fund, c/o Tom Fitzgibbons, 350 King's Way Road, Martinsville, VA 24112, or to Dalton Family Cemetery Fund, c/o Carroll Dalton, 1448 State Line Church Road, Westfield, NC 27053.
