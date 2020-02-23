Collins, Jessie Charles

Mr. Jessie Charles Collins, age 85, of Patrick Springs, passed away Thursday, February 20, 2020, at the Blue Ridge Therapy Connection in Stuart. He was born in West Virginia to the late Jess Lee Collins and Madeline Anna Cosner Collins.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Collins was preceded in death by a brother-in-law, Woody Lantz.
He attended Georgetown University and worked for the F.B.I. He served in the United States Air Force. He had attended Providence United Methodist Church and had been an engineer for DuPont in Martinsville where he retired with 29 years of service. He owned airplanes from the time he was 20 years old, two of which he built himself.
Mr. Collins is survived by his wife, LaVergne Thomas Collins of the home; two daughters and sons-in-law, Karen C. and Melvin Harman of Willis, Ginger C. and Mark Hutter of Toano; a son and daughter-in-law, Col. Darrell and Jessica Collins of Fort Eustis; seven grandchildren, Thomas Wayne Kellam, Josh Kellam, Zack Hutter, Grace Hutter, Madeline Hutter, Hannah Collins and Ethan Collins; two step-children, Alexis E. King, and husband, Bennie of Stella, Rodney W. East and wife, Tammy of Stuart; two step-grandchildren, Alyssa Welty and Sidney Giguere; foster son, Tim Shoup Jr. of Martinsville; four sisters and brothers-in-law, Fay and Earnest Moore of Martinsville, Ruth and Fraser Davis of The Villages, Florida, Joan Lantz of Durbin, West Virginia, Thelma and Howard Smith of Bassett; two brothers and sisters-in-law, Howard and Dorothy Collins of Collinsville, Arthur and Karen Collins of Bartow, West Virginia; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held Monday, February 24, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Moody Funeral Home in Stuart with Pastor Keith Vernon and Pastor David Westmoreland officiating. Burial will follow in Patrick Memorial Gardens. Military rites will be conducted by the Patrick County Veterans Memorial Honor Guard. The family will receive friends Monday from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the funeral home. Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.moodyfuneralservices.com.
