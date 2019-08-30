COLLINS
Madeline Anna
July 24, 1917
August 27, 2019
Madeline Anna Collins, 102, of Durbin, W.Va., passed away Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at her home. Born July 24, 1917 at Weston, W.Va. she was a daughter of the late Dennis R. and Zella Sheets Cosner. She was also preceded in death by her husband Jesse Lee Collins, four brothers, Dennis Delbert, Lester, and Edward Cosner.
Madeline was a homemaker, farmer, raised eight children, truck driver for coal, conductor on Cass train, worked for WV Dept of Transportation. She enjoyed taking the Durbin 8th grade students on picnic and loved going to the bluegrass festival.
Survivors include five daughters, Fay Moore and husband Earnest of Martinsville, Va., Ruth Davis and husband Fraser of The Villages, Fla., Joan Lantz and her late husband Woody Lantz of Durbin, W.Va., Thelma Smith and husband Howard of Bassett, Va., and Karen Harman and husband Melvin of Willis, Va., three sons, Jessie Charles Collins and wife LaVergne of Patrick Springs, Va., Howard Collins and wife Dorothy of Collinsville, Va., and Arthur Collins and wife Karen of Bartow, W.Va., seventeen grandchildren, forty one great grandchildren, several great-great grandchildren, very special friends Jimmy and Vickie McGraw, and Guy Dooley.
Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. September 1, 2019 at the Arbovale United Methodist Church with Pastors David Rittenhouse and David Fuller. Burial will follow in the Arbovale Cemetery under the direction of the Lantz Funeral Home.
Visitation will be held at the church from 2 until 3 p.m. at the Church.
In lieu of flowers donations of sympathy may be made to BFD Fire Department, Durbin, W.Va. 24924.
Online condolences may be made at Lantzfuneralhome.com