Compton, Dorothy Dunn

Dorothy Dunn Compton, 88, of Ridgeway, Virginia, passed away on Monday, June 8, 2020. She was born on May 27, 1932, in Ridgeway, Virginia, to the late Doffer and Evelyn Morris Dunn. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Ridgeway. She loved to cook, and work in her garden and flowers. She thoroughly enjoyed deep sea fishing. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Mason Compton; son, James T. Compton; and brothers, Harry Lee Dunn and John "Jack" Washington Dunn. Ms. Compton is survived by her brother, Kenneth Allen Dunn; grandchild, James Thomas Compton Jr.; great-grandson, Bret Mason Compton; several nieces, nephews and sisters-in-law. A memorial service will be held at Wright Funeral Service Chapel on Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at 11 a.m., with Pastor Eric Winn officiating. Burial will be private. Memorials may be made to Southern Area Agency on Aging, Home Repair Program, 204 Cleveland Avenue, Martinsville, VA 24112. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.wrightfuneralservices.net.
