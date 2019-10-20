Cook, Earl

Earl "Sanford" Cook Jr., 72, of 6062 Axton Road in Axton, Va., passed away Thursday evening, October 17, 2019, at his home.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, October 20, 2019, at Fair Funeral Home Chapel. The family will receive friends Saturday evening, October 19, 2019, 6 to 8 p.m., at Fair Funeral Home and other times at the residence.
Mr. Cook was born February 7, 1947 in Leaksville, N.C., to the late Earl Sanford Cook Sr. and Lillie Marine Cole Cook. He was a 1965 graduate of Drewry Mason High School and a member of Lone Oak Baptist Church. Sanford was a retired Deputy for the Henry County Sheriff's Department where he worked for 29 years. Prior to that, he was employed by Karastan Service Center. He loved spending time with his family, especially his grandson.
He is survived by his wife, Linda Neal Cook, of the home; daughter, Melinda Cook Cartmell and husband, John, of Axton, Va.; grandson, Jacob Cartmell; and brother, Thomas Wayne Cook and wife, Sharon, of Martinsville, Va.
Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.fairfuneralhome.com.