Thomas Wayne Cook, age 68, of Martinsville, passed away on Monday, January 27, 2020, at his residence.
He was born on June 14, 1951, in Reidsville, N.C. to the late Earl Sanford Sr. and Lillie Marine Cole Cook. He was also preceded in death by a brother Sanford Cook.
He was a member of Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church and had graduated from Drewry Mason High School, class of 1969. He was also a graduate of Durham School of Barbering and had been a Barber for over 30 years with his business Tommy's Style and Barber Shop in Eden, N.C.
He is survived by his wife, Sharon Kay Roof Cook; his daughter, Heather Cavner (Alex); sons, Thomas Earl Cook, (Missy), Christopher Cook (Laurie), and Thomas Charles Cook (Amy); sister-in-law, Linda Cook ; a niece, Melinda Cartmell; and grandchildren, Shelley, Jonathan, Megan, Danielle, Gabe, Tabitha and Poppy.
His funeral service will be held on Saturday, February 1, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Wesley Memorial UMC with the Rev. Tim Gearheart officiating the service. The family will receive friends from 10 until 11 a.m. on Saturday before the service.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Wesley Memorial UMC , 824 Starling Ave., Martinsville, VA 24112, or Mountain Valley Hospice, 18981 Jeb Stuart Hwy, Stuart, VA 24171.
Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is serving the family. On Line condolences may be made at www.wrightfuneralservices.net.
