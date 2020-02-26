David Allen Copley, 55, of Martinsville, passed away on Friday, February 21, 2020. His wife, Linda Bell Copley, 68, also of Martinsville passed away Saturday, February 22, 2020.
A memorial service will be held for both Mr. and Mrs. Copley on Wednesday, February 26, 2020, at 5 p.m., at Wright Funeral Service Chapel, with Pastor Paul Hooker officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Burial will be private.
