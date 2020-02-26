COPLEY
David Allen

David Allen Copley, 55, of Martinsville, passed away on Friday, February 21, 2020. His wife, Linda Bell Copley, 68, also of Martinsville passed away Saturday, February 22, 2020.
A memorial service will be held for both Mr. and Mrs. Copley on Wednesday, February 26, 2020, at 5 p.m., at Wright Funeral Service Chapel, with Pastor Paul Hooker officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Burial will be private.
