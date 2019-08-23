COURTNEY
Richard Douglas
August 18, 2019
Richard Douglas Courtney, 69, of
Martinsville, Va., passed away Sunday, August 18, 2019 in Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital. He was born in Berkeley Springs, W.Va. on August 8, 1950 to the late Douglas William Courtney and the late Clara Louise Rockwell Courtney.
He is survived by a sister, Carol Sue Light and husband Kirk of Berkeley Springs, W.Va.; niece, Mechelle Reed of Berkeley Springs, W.Va.; great-niece Shonda Lemaster and husband Chad of Hedgesville, W.Va.; great-great-niece McKenna LeMaster; life partner, Diane Ingram of Bassett and numerous friends.
Services will be at a later date.
Online condolences may be made by visiting www.bassettfuneralservice.com. Bassett Funeral Service is serving the Courtney family.