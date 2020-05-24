Richard "Keith" Cox Richard "Keith" Cox, 58, of Martinsville, Virginia passed away Friday, May 22, 2020, at his home. He was born December 28, 1961, in Martinsville, Virginia to Richard "Kennon" Cox and Martha Ashby Cox. He attended Fontaine Baptist Church. Mr. Cox enjoyed fishing, hunting, sports, and playing with his grandchildren. In addition to his parents he is survived by his wife, Linda Basconi Cox; sons, Jonathan Glenn Cox (Amanda), Joshua Kennon Cox (Jordan), and Jason Silvio King (Melissa); brother, Greg Kennon Cox, and foster brother, Ricky Lowe; grandchildren, Austin King, Reagan King, Ronnie Witt-Cox, and Emma Witt-Cox. A private funeral service will be held with Rev. Bynum Orr and Denzil Carter officiating. Interment will follow at Roselawn Burial Park. Visitation will be on Monday, May 25, 2020, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Wright Funeral Service and other times at the home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 3907, Martinsville, Virginia, 24112. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.wrightfuneralservices.net.
