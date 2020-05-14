Carl Brown Craig, 85, of Bassett, passed away on Sunday, May 10, 2020, at his home. He was born in Patrick County, on July 14, 1934, to the late Charlie Green and Bessie Oliver Craig. Carl is survived by four sons, seven grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. Because of the current restrictions with the Covid-19 pandemic, all services will be at a later date. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.bassettfuneralservice.com. Bassett Funeral Service is serving the Craig family.
