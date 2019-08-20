CRAIG
Evelyn Mae Stone
March 13, 1930
August 15, 2019
Evelyn Mae Stone Craig, 89 of Martinsville, passed away on Thursday, August 15, 2019 at the Blue Ridge Rehab, Martinsville. She was born in Henry, Va. to the late Runie Lee and Lottie Mae Stone on March 13, 1930. She was also preceded in death by her first husband, George Lee Trotter Sr. and her second husband Thomas Jefferson "TJ" Craig and brothers, George Cecil Stone and Glen N. Stone.
She graduated from Henry High School Class of 1948 as Validictorian. She had worked in the Cafeteria of DuPont for over 20 years.
She is survived by her sons, Larry Lynwood (Debbie) Trotter, G. Lee (Patsy) Trotter Jr. and Dale (Lori) Trotter, brothers, Marvin L. Stone and Billy Joe (Joan) Stone; sisters, Elizabeth (Fred) Blackwell and Helen Stone; seven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
Her funeral service will be held on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at 1 p.m. in the chapel of Wright Funeral Service with Pastor Larry Trotter officiating the service. Interment will follow in Roselawn Burial Park. The family will receive friends for one hour prior to the service in the chapel of Wright Funeral Service.
The family wishes to extend their sincere appreciation to Blue Ridge Rehab and Mountain Valley Hospice for their outstanding care for Mrs. Craig.
Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.wrightfuneralservices.net