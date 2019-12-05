George Abraham Craig, age 83, of Henry County, passed away on Monday, December 2, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, three sisters, six brothers, and a granddaughter.
He is survived by his loving wife, Katherine Oliver Craig of 59 years; daughter, Tammy Adams (Mike); son, Kenny Craig (Jennifer); grandsons, Brian Adams, Austin Craig, and Cody Craig; 10 great-grandchildren, four brothers, two sisters, and many nieces and nephews.
George proudly served his country in the United States Air Force from 1956-1960. He retired as a truck driver after 30 years. He had many hobbies, such as, fishing, hunting, gardening, bowling and most importantly mowing grass. He had a beloved dog (Siberian Husky) named Echo that he enjoyed spoiling.
A funeral service will be held on Friday, December 6, 2019, at 12 p.m. in the chapel of Collins Funeral Home, 30 Riverside Drive, Bassett, Va. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Interment will immediately follow at Mt. Hermon Cemetery.
