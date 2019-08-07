CRAIG
Kirk Douglas
February 14, 1958
August 3, 2019
Kirk Douglas Craig, 61, of Bassett, passed away on Saturday, August 3, 2019, at his home. He was born in Martinsville on February 14, 1958 to the late Douglas "Pete" Craig and Shirley Payne Craig.
He attended Carver High School, and was owner and operator of Affordable Tree Work for 30 years.
Mr. Craig is survived by his wife, Patricia Porter Craig; daughters, Jessie Bryant and Roxanne Craig; sons, Jason Peyton, Cory Craig and Jonathan Craig; sister, Lisa Joyce; brother, Freddie Payne; six grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be at a later date.
