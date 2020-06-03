February 10, 1940 - May 31, 2020 Mildred Edna Agee Crews, 80, of Martinsville, passed away on Sunday, May 31, 2020, surrounded by her family. She was born on February 10, 1940, to the late Ross Lee and Sarah Edna Spencer Agee. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 36 years, Roy Elmer Crews Jr. and brother, Tazwell Lee Agee. Mrs. Crews was a member of Granbery United Methodist Church and had retired from Hooker Furniture Corporation after 43 years of service. She is survived by her sons, Roy Jeffrey (Jerri) Crews and Lee Matthew Crews of Martinsville; brother, Charlie Bunyan Agee of Houston, Texas. Also surviving are grandchildren, Roy Zachary Crews (fiancée, Katherine McGuire), Casey Nicole Crews (fiancée, David Koger), and Sarabeth Hope Crews; numerous nieces and nephews. Due to the current COVID 19 restrictions a graveside service for family will be held on Wednesday, June 3, 2020, at 2 p.m. The family will be receiving visitors at 120 Hatcher Farm Road, Martinsville at the home of her son, Roy Jeffrey Crews. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at Granbery United Methodist Church at a later date. Mildred requested in lieu of flowers that donations be given to St. Judes Children's Research Hospital, P.O. Box 50, Memphis, TN 38101-9929. Arrangements are by McKee-Stone Funeral Home-Martinsville, Va. To express condolences online, please visit www.collinsmckeestonemartinsville.com
