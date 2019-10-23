Kimberly Dawn "Kim" Cruise, 58, of Bassett passed away on Monday, October 21, 2019, at the Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital. She was born in Martinsville on January 6, 1961, to Carolyn Sigmon McCloud and the late Otis McCloud. She was also preceded in death by her son, Christopher Eanes; and a brother, Barry McCloud.
She was a member of One Accord Baptist Church.
In attrition to her mother, she is survived by her husband, David Cruise; children, Candace Hawkins, Jamie Cruise, Amanda Haynes and Sarah Harding; nine grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; brother, Rodney McCloud; sister, Karen Kuczinski; and a special nephew, Zackery Turman.
The family will receive friends Wednesday, October 23, 2019, from 6 until 8 p.m. in the One Accord Baptist Church. The funeral service will be held Thursday, October 24, 2019, at 1 p.m. at the One Accord Baptist Church with the Rev. Eric Keiselbach officiating. Burial will follow in the Conner's View Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery.
