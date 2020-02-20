Curtis Giles Cundiff, age 99, of Ferrum, died on Tuesday, February 18, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Giles and Amaza Cundiff; wife, Sally Wagner Cundiff; daughter and son-in-law, Patricia and Donald Smith; son-in-law, John Bussey; and grandson, Jeffrey Bussey.
Mr. Cundiff is survived by his sons and daughters-in-law, Andrew and Margaret Cundiff, Terry and Donna Cundiff, and Paul and Karen Cundiff; daughter, Sylvia Bussey; nine grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, and two great-great grandchildren.
He was a member of Republican Primitive Baptist Church where he served as deacon as long as his health allowed.
The family would like to express thanks to his caregivers, Sherry Smith (granddaughter), Lela Wilcox, Danielle Hale along with many others. Special thanks also to Amedisys Hospice for their care and support. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to Amedisys Hospice, 5221 Valley Park Drive, Suite 2, Roanoke, VA 24019 or the Alzheimer's Research Foundation, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601.
Funeral services will be conducted from Flora Funeral Chapel 2 p.m. Saturday, February 22, 2020, with Pastor Jeff Wray officiating. Interment will follow in Republican Church Cemetery. His family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at Flora Funeral Service and Cremation Center, Rocky Mount and other times at the home of Sylvia Bussey, 705 Old Carolina Road, Rocky Mount.
