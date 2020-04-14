Barbara Ann Colbert Cunningham, age 88, of Chesterfield, previously from Martinsville, Va., went to be with her maker on Saturday, April 11, 2020, at 7:11 p.m. She was at home recuperating from pneumonia and died suddenly from complications.
She leaves behind her husband, Donald Keith Cunningham and four children, Donna (Karl) Mercer, Jeffery (Nita) Cunningham, Tami Perry and William (Jean-Carol) Cunningham. She also leaves behind 12 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her brother, Gary (Terry) Colbert and two sisters, Virginia Ray (David) Huddle and Patsy (Dan) Lawton.
She was predeceased by her parents, Lester and Barbara Colbert; brothers, Phillip and Anthony Colbert; and sister, Johanna Richardson.
Barbara was born in Lynchburg, Va. on April 1, 1932. She worked as a secretary at the pentagon for several years. She married her husband Keith on December 27, 1952, and they raised four children together. She also was a volunteer for the Red Cross, was a member of the NCO Wives Club, and was a member of the Duluth, Minnesota Chapter of Eastern Star while her husband was in the service. She was an active member of her church Calvary Christian of Martinsville.
She will be remembered for her dedication and love for her family, church, and multiple friends. The funeral will be a private service for her children only at McKee Stone Funeral home of Martinsville followed by an interment at Roselawn Burial Park. There will be no viewing or visitation prior to the funeral. A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorial donations may be made to Calvary Christian Church 515 Mulberry Rd. Martinsville Va. 24112.
Arrangements are by McKee-Stone Funeral Home-Martinsville, Va.
