The Honorable Senator Ulysses Currie, of Forestville, Md., departed this life on Friday, December 27, 2019 at his residence.
The family will receive friends on Sunday, January 12, 2020 at The C.R.V. Memorial Chapel at Hairston Funeral Home from 12:30 until 1:30 p.m. A graveside service with honors will follow at 2 p.m. at the Gravely Family Cemetery, 10 Daisy Lane, Martinsville, Va.
Arrangements entrusted to Hairston Funeral Home, Martinsville, Va.
