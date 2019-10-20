Frank Leon Custer, 97, of Martinsville, Va., passed away on Thursday, October 17, 2019.
He was born on August 18, 1922, to the late William C. Custer and Betty Graham Custer. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Irene Bradley, Adie Fulcher, and Ruby Martin; and brothers, Raymond Custer and Homer Custer.
Mr. Custer served in the United States Marine Corps during World War II and was a member of The PFC Edward W. Richardson Detachment Marine Corps League #908 and also a member of The American Legion Post No. 0141. He had been self-employed in retail sales prior to retirement. He was an avid fisherman, hunter, and all around outdoorsman.
He is survived by his wife, Shirley Gunter Custer of Martinsville, Va.; son, William Kelly Custer and wife, Jennifer of Martinsville, Va.; sisters, Vera Littleton of Rocky Mount, Va., and Ada Goard of Stanleytown, Va.; grandson, Logan Custer of Martinsville, Va.; and granddaughter, Abigale Custer of Martinsville, Va. Also surviving are numerous nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, October 22, 2019, at Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville Chapel with Pastor Don Brown and Pastor Sammy Caldwell officiating. Visitation will be held from 5 until 7 p.m. on Monday, October 21, 2019, also at Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville Chapel and other times at Mr. Custer's son's home at 88 Mountain Drive, Martinsville, Va. Burial will be held at Roselawn Burial Park.
Memorial donations may be made to The Disabled American Veterans, 210 Franklin Rd. SW, Suite 808, Roanoke, VA 24011.
Norris Funeral Services, Inc. and Crematory, Martinsville, VA is serving the Custer family. Online condolences may be made at www.norrisfuneral.com.