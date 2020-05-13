September 17, 1939 - Saturday, May 9, 2020 Charles Edward Dalton, 80, of Stuart, passed away on Saturday, May 9, 2020. He was born in Stokes County, North
Carolina, to William Glenn and Irene Gray Dalton on September 17, 1939. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 61 years, Shelby Mankins Dalton; brother, Jimmy; and sister, Jane, both of Westfield, N.C. He is survived by his son, Laine Dalton of Stuart; daughter-in-law, Patti; grandsons, Tyler and Cayden; brothers, Bobby, Carroll and David Dalton and their families; brother-in-law, William "Larry" Mankins; and many cherished friends. Charles was a well-respected man who lived a good, honest life and truly cared for all those he knew. He was a member and deacon of Stella Christian Church and served his community for many decades. He was an early member of the Patrick Springs Volunteer Fire Department, held many offices in the Stuart Lions Club and the Patrick County Jaycees, where he achieved life membership, and served on the SunTrust Bank Advisory Board. Charles was enlisted in the Army and National Guard from 1957 to 1965, drove a truck for Clark Gas and worked at Rubber Thread in Stuart before beginning a career in insurance. He worked at Anglin Insurance Agency, then was co-owner of Ayers-Dalton and Associates, and finished his career as President of Dalton and Associates in Stuart. Golf was one of Charles' greatest joys in life. As an avid golfer, he had six career hole-in-ones, was able to shoot his age numerous times, and held a career low score of 62. He particularly enjoyed golfing at Gordon Trent Golf Club and the local camaraderie it brought as well as his many group golf trips to Myrtle Beach. He also loved traveling and visited all 50 U.S. states and several foreign countries. For many years, you could regularly find Charles and his wife Shelby on the ballfields or in the bleachers supporting their grandsons at sporting and school events. In the rest of his spare time, he enjoyed woodworking and created many treasured heirloom pieces for his family. A true gentleman, Charles will be sorely missed by his family and many dear friends. Moody Funeral Home in Stuart is assisting the family in planning a private graveside service during this pandemic. Online condolences can be sent to moodyfuneralservices.com.