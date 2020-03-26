Dalton, Eileen

Eileen Bolt Dalton, of Patrick County, 100 years old, passed away on Sunday, March 15, 2020, at Saint Anne's Terrace in Atlanta, Georgia. She was born to the late Myrtle Shelor Bolt and Sylvester Lawrence "Lawrence" Bolt on August 20, 1919.
She was married to the late Booker Hughes Dalton of Patrick County for over 50 years. She is survived by her son, Booker Hughes Dalton Jr., MD, and his wife, Gail Dalton, MD; her granddaughters, Ashley Dalton and Virginia Dalton; her sister, Ruth Jean Bolt; and Tom George and Jane George, the husband and daughter of her niece, Betsy George.
Eileen will be buried at the Meadows of Dan Baptist Church in Meadows of Dan, Va.
Due to health concerns, there will be no service at this time. A private internment will occur, and a celebration of life will be held at a later date.
To plant a tree in memory of Eileen Dalton as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.