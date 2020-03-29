Charles Everette Dandridge, 87, of Ridgeway, VA departed this life on Wednesday, March 25, 2020 at SOVAH Health Martinsville. He was born in Virginia February 3, 1933, the son of the late Willie Dandridge and the late Bertha Mae Mills Dandridge.
Charles was a member of Mt. Zion Baptist Church, Ridgeway, VA and he retired from J & J Southeast Container after many years of service.
Charles leaves to cherish his memory his wife, Priscilla Dandridge of the home; one daughter, Audrey (Robert) Bird of Greensboro, NC; one sister, Reba Hairston of Ridgeway, VA; one granddaughter, Skylar Bird of Greensboro, NC; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
A private graveside service will be held on Wednesday, April 1, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the Dandridge Family Cemetery, Ridgeway, VA with Pastor William Randolph, Eulogist. The family will receive friends at the Funeral Home on Tuesday, March 31, 2020 from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. In accordance with the CDC, all public and private gatherings are limited to 10 individuals or less.
Hairston Funeral Home, Martinsville, VA is serving the Dandridge family.
