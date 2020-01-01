Davis, Carole

Mrs. Carole G. Davis, who died on February 26, 2019, leaves behind a loving husband Charles Dean Davis of their home at 2384 Eggleston Falls Road, Ridgeway, Virginia.
Mrs. Davis was preceded in death by her father, Charles E. Gillenwaters; her mother, Ida F. Gillenwaters; two brothers, Earl and Michael Gillenwaters of Martinsville, Virginia and is survived by other relatives.
Mr. and Mrs. Davis had no children of their marriage.
Carole is deeply missed by her husband Charles. He last spoke with her on March 12, 2016, when she told him from her hospital bed at Baptist Hospital, Room 856, about the ongoing abuse of her at the hands of many others while Charles was out-of-state and confined to his trauma surgical bed.
Mr. Davis prays his love, the roses and stuffed bear he sent to his loving wife, Carole, showed her the love he had for her and gave her the strength she so badly needed.
Charles also prays that his love provided some comfort to Carole in the many months preceding her untimely death.
Charles always tried to give Carole love, comfort, and strength. For almost three years before Carole's death, he sought to find and save her, but he was unsuccessful because Carole's family members refused to assist him.
Unfortunately, according to the Amended Death Certificate obtained from the Virginia Bureau of Vital Statistics, Carole G. Davis reportedly died alone on February 26, 2019, in a parking lot in Stuart, Virginia.
A Memorial Service will be held as soon as Mr. Davis' health permits.
Bassett Funeral Home handled the arrangements for Mrs. Davis' private, unpublished funeral in March 2019, which was held unfortunately without Charles knowing about the funeral even though Charles was Carole's next of kin. In addition, the unauthorized funeral took place without Charles' giving consent for it to be held even though the next of kin is the only person who has the proper authority to arrange for a funeral to take place.
Charles prays that Carole has finally found the Peace in Death she was denied in life.
Now, thanks be to God and many good friends, Charles' search for his missing, endangered wife, Carole, is finally over, and this first public notice of her untimely death shall always be a tribute to the LOVE they shared.
May we all pray that Carole is finally resting in peace.
