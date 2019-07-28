DAVIS
Caroll Ray
January 4, 1937
July 26, 2019
Caroll Ray Davis, 82, of Axton, Va., died Friday, July 26, 2019 at Stanleytown Rehab.
Born January 4, 1937 in Pittsylvania Co., Va., Ray was a son of the late Bradley J. Davis and Janie Powell Davis. Ray was preceded in death by sister, Lucille Davis; and by two brothers, Curtis Davis and Landon Davis.
Ray was a member of McCabe Memorial Baptist Church and had served as a Deacon and retired from DuPont. He had dutifully served in the United States Army and in the Virginia National Guard.
Ray was an adventurer and an entrepreneur. He built and flew airplanes, rode motorcycles and was an avid lover of automobiles. He had the uncanny ability to do any project he set his mind to, ranging from electrical work to clock repair. He was very active in his church and belonged to Young At Heart. Ray was always going to try new things, had a new story to tell or a new puzzle for friends and family to solve. All the while Margaret was by his side waiting to see what was next.
Surviving is his wife, Margaret Ann Wilson Davis; son and daughter-in-law, Steven Davis and Angela Davis; two grandsons, Michael Davis and Matthew Davis all of Glen Alen, Va. Also surviving is brother, Oren Davis of Axton, Va.; very special sister-in-law, Linda Orcutt of Axton, Va.; brother-in-law Edward Wilson of Amherst, Va.; and special niece, Mindy Bradley of Axton, Va.
A memorial service will be conducted at McCabe Memorial Baptist Church, Monday, July 29, 2019 at noon with Dr. G. H. Vaughan officiating.
Visitation will be prior to the service from 11 a.m. until noon and other times will be at the residence.
In lieu of flowers, memorial may be made to the Brosville Rescue Squad, 11912 Martinsville Hwy., Danville, VA 24541 or to the Martinsville Henry County Veterans Honor Guard, P. O. Box 1002, Collinsville, VA 24078.
Norris Funeral Services, Inc. and Crematory, Martinsville Chapel is serving the Davis family.
Online condolences may be made at www.NorrisFuneral.com.