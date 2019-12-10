Davis, Evelyn

DAVIS
She was predeceased by her husband of 64 years, Ralph E. Davis Jr.
She leaves three adult children, Ruthe D. Brown, Randall E. Davis, and Roxanne D. Barrett; five grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, and three great great-grandchildren.
She was a life member of Methodist Women and a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Martinsville. She had resided at King's Grant since February 1, 2003.
A memorial service will be held at King's Grant at a later date.
Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville, Va. is serving the Davis family. Online condolences may be made at www.norrisfuneral.com.