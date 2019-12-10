Davis, Evelyn

DAVIS
Evelyn "Lyn" M. Shemming

Evelyn "Lyn" M. Shemming Davis died on Monday, December 9, 2019, at the age of 97.
 She was predeceased by her husband of 64 years, Ralph E. Davis Jr.
She leaves three adult children, Ruthe D. Brown, Randall E. Davis, and Roxanne D. Barrett; five grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, and three great great-grandchildren.
She was a life member of Methodist Women and a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Martinsville. She had resided at King's Grant since February 1, 2003.
A memorial service will be held at King's Grant at a later date.
Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville, Va. is serving the Davis family. Online condolences may be made at www.norrisfuneral.com.