Glenn Lorenzo Davis, 71, of Martinsville, passed away Tuesday, October 29, 2019, at his home. He was born in Reidsville, North Carolina on May 24, 1948, to the late Willie and Evelyn Hammock Davis.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers, Tony Davis, and William "Bobby" Davis; and grandson, Dustin Davis.
Mr. Davis is survived by his wife, Phyllis Gayle Davis; daughters, Faith Markuson (James), Lori Brown (Charles), Angela Gauldin (Patrick); sons, Timothy Davis (Alison), Scott Davis (Dawn), Jamie Gayle; sisters, Mary Davis, Kathy Bokman (Shawn), Tracy Meador (Quilla); brother, Larry Davis (Linda); ten grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews and other family and friends.
The funeral will be Friday, November 1, 2019, at 11a.m. at Wright Funeral Service Chapel. The family will receive friends on Thursday, October 31, 2019, at Wright Funeral Service Chapel from 7 to 8:30 p.m. and at other times at 55 Chestnut Meadow Drive, Martinsville, Virginia. Burial will be private
Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.wrightfuneralservices.net.