DAVIS
Judith May
August 7, 2019
Judith May Davis, 70, of Martinsville, Va., passed away on Wednesday, August 7, 2019.
She graduated from Patrick Henry High School (Roanoke) in 1966 and from Mary Baldwin University with a bachelor's degree in Psychology. She was a founding member of the Martinsville and Henry County SPCA and was active in the Charity League of Martinsville and Henry County. Judy was a Psychological Interviewer for the University of Michigan and Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU).
Judy was preceded in death by her parents, Warren Wendell and Lottie Mae Doss Davis.
She is survived by her son, Christopher DeBusk; two granddaughters, Kathryn Elizabeth DeBusk and Claire Mae DeBusk who reside in Richmond; sister, CJ Doriot; niece, Robin Barnes Doriot Raetzman and husband, Alan, who reside in Flower Mound, Texas; and nephew, Dr. Rob E Doriot II and wife, Mary, their daughter, Margot, all who reside in Albany, N.Y.
A Memorial Service will be held at noon on Wednesday, August 14, 2019, at Oakey's South Chapel, 4257 Brambleton Ave., Roanoke, Va. 24018. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Martinsville-Henry County SPCA, 132 Joseph Martin Highway, Martinsville, Va. 24112. Online condolences may be expressed at www.oakeys.com.