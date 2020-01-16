Julie Ann Perdue Davis, 54, of Martinsville, passed away on Tuesday, January 14, 2020, in Martinsville. She was born on June 21, 1965, in Martinsville, to Richard Thomas Perdue and the late Frances Cobbler Perdue. She was a member of McCabe Baptist Church.
In addition to her mother, she was preceded in death by her brother, Ronnie Alan "Buck" Perdue.
In addition to her father, she is survived by her husband, Garland Wayne Davis; daughter, Justice Abbagail Marhsall; sons, Ricky Davis and Chris Davis; sister, Wanda Crist; brother, Charles Eugene Perdue; and grandchildren, Aubrey Davis, Hailey Turner, and Carson Davis.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Friday, January 17, 2020, at 7 p.m., at Rich Acres Christian Church, with Pastor Tim Hunt officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service and at other times at 216 McCoy Street, Martinsville, Virginia. Burial will be private.
Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.wrightfuneralservices.net.