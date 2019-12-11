Oren Hardin Davis, 94, of Axton, Va., passed away on Monday, December 9, 2019.
He was born on July 12, 1925, to the late Janie Fuller Davis and Bradley J. Davis. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Theora Stone Davis; siblings, Curtis Davis, Landon Davis, Ray Davis, and Lucille Davis; and special friend, Mary Jane Bowman.
Mr. Davis was a member of Axton Baptist Church. He was a longtime volunteer at the Axton Fire Dept. and retired as a technical assistant from DuPont. He served in the United States Air Force during World War II.
He is survived by his daughter, Molly D. Russell of Ridgeway, Va.; and granddaughter, Katherine Russell of Ridgeway, Va.
A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, December 12, 2019, at Roselawn Burial Park with Pastor Tony Lundy officiating.
Memorial donations may be made to Axton Baptist Church, 173 Mountain Valley Rd, Axton, VA 24054, Axton Fire Dept., 55 Mountain Valley Rd., Axton, VA 24054, or the SPCA of Martinsville-Henry County, 132 Joseph Martin Hwy., Martinsville, VA 24112.
Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville, Va. is serving the Davis family. Online condolences may be made at www.norrisfuneral.com.