DEAL
William Arthur
August 6, 1943
August 4, 2019
William Arthur Deal, 75, of Bassett, died Sunday, August 4, 2019 at the Lewis Gale Hospital in Salem. He was born in Patrick, Co. on August 6, 1943 the son of the late Walter G. Deal and the late Mary Elizabeth Gilley Deal. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Mattie Lou Clark Deal; a brother, James Thomas Deal; and sister, Revie Cochram. William worked for Stanley Furniture Co for 26 years.
Surviving are one son, Kenneth William Deal; two daughters, Lisa Marie Murphy and husband J.R., Rebecca Lynn Bailey and husband Tony. William is also survived by nine grandchildren; three stepgrandchildren; four great-grandchildren; two stepgreat-grandchildren; and one sister, Dollie Pendleton.
Visitation will be Wednesday, August 7, 2019 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Bassett Funeral Service Chapel. Graveside services will be conducted Thursday, August 8, 2019 at 2 p.m. at the Adams Cemetery with Pastor Freddie Bonds and Pastor Janice McGhee officiating.
Online condolences may be made by visiting www.bassettfuneralservice.com. Bassett Funeral Service is serving the Deal family.